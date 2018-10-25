 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'He had his gun'- man describes moment father came face-to-face with gunman who killed two

Associated Press
Topics
World
Crime and Justice

Steve Zinniger describes the moment where his father came face-to-face with the gunman who killed two people inside a grocery store in Kentucky.

“My dad did not realise that he was the shooter at first, because of the way he was casually walking. He had his gun down by his side with it cocked. And by the time he was up on my dad, my dad is already out of the car, had his gun cocked by his leg and the guy said please don't shoot, please don't shoot and I won't shoot you."

Police say multiple people were shot.

Zinniger says his father doesn’t know why the gunman didn’t shot him.

"He was just he was hoping that the man didn't. He was he thought maybe he was out of ammo, was the only reason why, because apparently he didn't seem to mind taking two other lives, so I don't know why a third would matter."

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting Wednesday afternoon (local time) at a Kroger store.

The store is located on the eastern outskirts of Louisville. The dispatcher says officers remain at the scene.

"We can't, we can't be frightened by everything else that goes on in the world, bad things are going to happen and good people still have to go on living their lives. What we have to do," Zinniger says.


Steve Zinniger’s father had a close call at a Kentucky grocery store, where a man and woman lost their lives. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jordie has graduated from being called "bub" to "udon" by his older brother.
Beauden, Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith confirmed for rugby v cricket charity clash
2
'I got rid of Hore and Nonu' - Remarkable threat by coach Mark Hammett revealed in former player's new book
3
Rascal and Friends are New Zealand-designed nappies that are flying off shelves.
Man accused of spending year dumping grandson's soiled nappies on New Jersey roads
4
English thief looks remarkably like Ross from Friends, David Schwimmer responds brilliantly
5
St Lucian Prime Minister's gift for Neve delights Clarke Gayford - 'Yes Mon!!'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Two girls in the US brought knives to school in a plan to cut their classmates up and drink their blood

01:00

English thief looks remarkably like Ross from Friends, David Schwimmer responds brilliantly

Man guilty of abusing three-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete on laundry floor
Rascal and Friends are New Zealand-designed nappies that are flying off shelves.

Man accused of spending year dumping grandson's soiled nappies on New Jersey roads