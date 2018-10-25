'He had his gun'- man describes moment father came face-to-face with gunman who killed two

Steve Zinniger describes the moment where his father came face-to-face with the gunman who killed two people inside a grocery store in Kentucky.

“My dad did not realise that he was the shooter at first, because of the way he was casually walking. He had his gun down by his side with it cocked. And by the time he was up on my dad, my dad is already out of the car, had his gun cocked by his leg and the guy said please don't shoot, please don't shoot and I won't shoot you."

Police say multiple people were shot.

Zinniger says his father doesn’t know why the gunman didn’t shot him.

"He was just he was hoping that the man didn't. He was he thought maybe he was out of ammo, was the only reason why, because apparently he didn't seem to mind taking two other lives, so I don't know why a third would matter."

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting Wednesday afternoon (local time) at a Kroger store.

The store is located on the eastern outskirts of Louisville. The dispatcher says officers remain at the scene.

"We can't, we can't be frightened by everything else that goes on in the world, bad things are going to happen and good people still have to go on living their lives. What we have to do," Zinniger says.