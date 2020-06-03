TODAY |

'He was good' - Mum of George Floyd's daughter tearfully pleads for justice in emotional address

Source:  1 NEWS

The mother of George Floyd's daughter has been an emotional plea for justice after his death, sharing her pain that their six-year-old will now grow up without a father.

In an emotional statement, Roxie Washington said George Floyd was "a good man". Source: Reuters

Mr Floyd was killed by a Minnesota police officer who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with his murder.

His death has prompted protests around the world as part of the Black Lives Matter movement and against police brutality.

Today Roxie Washington, the mother of Mr Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna, made her first public statement, at times overcome with emotion and unable to speak.

"At the end of the day, [the police officers] get to go home and be with their families," she says.

"Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If there's a problem she's having and she needs a dad, she doesn't have that anymore."

During the powerful address, Ms Washington called for justice for Mr Floyd.

"I'm here for my baby and I'm here for George, because I want justice for him," she says.

"I want justice for him because he was good. No matter what anybody thinks, he was good. And this is the proof that he was a good man."

Mr Floyd was unarmed when he was arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $US20 note.

During the arrest, the police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds as Mr Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and pleaded for help.

Marches and rallies continue across the United States. Source: US ABC

Video from the arrest shows three other police officers also taking part in the arrest as Mr Floyd died.

All four officers have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, although only Chauvin has been charged.

