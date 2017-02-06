 

'He was going for us' - pumped-up leopard charges at BBC crew

BBC

After dogs wound up the leopard, it came after the BBC crew filming it in Botswana.
00:38
1
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Watch her fly! Lady Gaga serenades crowd from stadium roof before somersaulting in spectacular Super Bowl half-time show

2

Waikato River swimmer dies after dam gates open

00:20
3
Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper (81) makes a touchdown reception against New England Patriots' Patrick Chung (23) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Super Bowl LIVE: Tom Brady, Patriots pull off epic comeback to win Super Bowl

00:27
4
01:01
5
Musician, Fiji, brought the crowds back to their roots at the One Love Festival in Tauranga on Saturday.

Video: Crowd erupts into spontaneous sing-along to E Papa Waiari with international reggae artist at Tauranga concert


00:27
The controversial Executive Order was discussed, but a bilateral trade deal, NZ's nuclear-free stance and climate change "didn't come up".

01:30
00:39
01:35

Bill English attends Auckland marae for Waitangi Day celebrations after controversial weekend

The day commemorates the first signing of New Zealand's founding document.

01:25
