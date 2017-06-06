'He brought his unique gift and humour' - the voice behind 'Wallace' in hit cartoon Wallace and Gromit dies

British actor Peter Sallis, who played irrepressible, cheese-loving inventor Wallace in the Wallace and Gromit cartoons, has died, his agent said today. He was 96.

Sallis' talent agency, Jonathan Altaras Associates, said he died Friday at a retirement home for actors in London.

Born in London in 1921, Sallis began his working life in a bank, but caught the acting bug as a Royal Air Force serviceman during World War II.

After the war, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and built up a diverse career onstage and in British film and television.

He became famous in Britain as a star of the long-running sitcom Last of the Summer Wine. Sallis was proud to have appeared in every episode during the show's 37-year run.

Millions around the world know his voice from animator Nick Park's Wallace and Gromit, which charted the adventures of a cheese-loving Yorkshireman with a passion for inventing wild contraptions and his level-headed, silent dog, Gromit.

With their old-fashioned stop-motion animation and lightly anarchic British humor, Park's short films, feature and BBC series gained fans around the world.

Two of the films, The Wrong Trousers and A Close Shave won Academy Awards.

The bald, green-vested character Sallis voiced between 1989 and 2010 was instantly recognizable from his down-to-earth Yorkshire accent and frequent exclamation of "Cheese, Gromit!"

Park said Sallis "was always my first and only choice for Wallace."