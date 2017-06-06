 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'He brought his unique gift and humour' - the voice behind 'Wallace' in hit cartoon Wallace and Gromit dies

share

Source:

Associated Press

British actor Peter Sallis, who played irrepressible, cheese-loving inventor Wallace in the Wallace and Gromit cartoons, has died, his agent said today. He was 96.

British actor Peter Sallis also starred in Last of the Summer Wine.
Source: Breakfast

Sallis' talent agency, Jonathan Altaras Associates, said he died Friday at a retirement home for actors in London.

Born in London in 1921, Sallis began his working life in a bank, but caught the acting bug as a Royal Air Force serviceman during World War II.

After the war, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and built up a diverse career onstage and in British film and television.

He became famous in Britain as a star of the long-running sitcom Last of the Summer Wine. Sallis was proud to have appeared in every episode during the show's 37-year run.

Millions around the world know his voice from animator Nick Park's Wallace and Gromit, which charted the adventures of a cheese-loving Yorkshireman with a passion for inventing wild contraptions and his level-headed, silent dog, Gromit.

With their old-fashioned stop-motion animation and lightly anarchic British humor, Park's short films, feature and BBC series gained fans around the world.

Two of the films, The Wrong Trousers and A Close Shave won Academy Awards.

The bald, green-vested character Sallis voiced between 1989 and 2010 was instantly recognizable from his down-to-earth Yorkshire accent and frequent exclamation of "Cheese, Gromit!"

Park said Sallis "was always my first and only choice for Wallace."

"He brought his unique gift and humour to all that he did, and encapsulated the very British art of the droll and understated," he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.

Video: BAR don't even turn up for second America's Cup semi so Team NZ whistles around Bermuda course all alone!

00:30
2
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

01:07
3
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


00:30
4
The 12ft giant was spotted wandering the ponds at Ocean Point Golf Links on Fripp Island in South Carolina.

Watch: Monster alligator becomes new hazard for US golf course after 3.5m behemoth spotted on fourth hole

00:38
5
It seems the Kiwi opener wasn't keen on rating his captain against English batsman Joe Root.

'One's called Kane, one's called Joe' – Black Caps star Martin Guptill deadpans reporter's dumb question

00:24
NZ are 2-0 up after a mechanical issue saw BAR limp back to port in the first race, and fail to appear for the second.

Watch: Advantage Team NZ! Ben Ainslie reflects on horror day on the water - 'It's a tough day for the team'

It was another bad day at the office for Ainslie and his crew with NZ up 2-0 in their America's Cup play-off series.

00:30
Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.

Video: BAR don't even turn up for second America's Cup semi so Team NZ whistles around Bermuda course all alone!

BAR has lost two of their semi-final races to Team NZ, forced to retire after a part in their wing sail snapped.

00:30
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

Relive all the drama and action of today's first semi-final races at the America's Cup in Bermuda.

01:48
The increase in prisoners means previously mothballed cell blocks are having to be renovated and re-opened.

'They are pretty teachable' - inmates gaining skills for the outside thanks to growing prison population

"If we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands."

02:08
Local iwi Ngati Tama have been fighting to ensure the integrity of the pristine Golden Bay water source.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ