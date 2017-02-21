'He bit him on the ear' - naked man arrested after bizarre carjack attempt on Sydney street

Source:
Police were forced to pepper spray and wrestle to the ground a naked man after a bizarre incident played out on a Sydney street yesterday.
The man was first noticed with his clothes on, running down a road in Sefton, west of the city centre.
According to Nine, he was observed wandering in traffic for around 10 minutes, before he jumped into a moving car and allegedly assaulted the driver, forcing the car off the road and into a fence.
"He started grabbing the driver, bit him on the ear," a witness told Nine.
At one stage he stripped off all his clothes.
A female police officer was forced to pepper spray the naked man, and arrest him.
He was taken to hospital for assessment, before being spoken with by police.
The driver and a passenger of the car that crashed needed medical attention for minor injuries.
