'He bit him on the ear' - naked man arrested after bizarre carjack attempt on Sydney street

Police were forced to pepper spray and wrestle to the ground a naked man after a bizarre incident played out on a Sydney street yesterday.

The strange incident played out in a Sydney street yesterday, and saw the accused man jump in a moving car, causing the driver to crash.
The man was first noticed with his clothes on, running down a road in Sefton, west of the city centre. 

According to Nine, he was observed wandering in traffic for around 10 minutes, before he jumped into a moving car and allegedly assaulted the driver, forcing the car off the road and into a fence.

"He started grabbing the driver, bit him on the ear," a witness told Nine.

At one stage he stripped off all his clothes. 

A female police officer was forced to pepper spray the naked man, and arrest him.

He was taken to hospital for assessment, before being spoken with by police.

The driver and a passenger of the car that crashed needed medical attention for minor injuries. 

