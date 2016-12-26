'He was an absolute inspiration' - the world reacts to George Michael's death

George Michael's death has shocked the world today.

George Michael performs at "Concert of Hope" to mark World AIDS Day at London's Wembley Arena in 1993. The singer died today at the age of 53. Source: Associated Press

The 53-year-old singer died in his home this morning, his publicist said.

Michael, who was best known for starting his career with Wham in the 1980s and later continuing as a solo artist, "passed away peacefully at home," his publicist said.

Sir Elton John shared a photo to Instagram saying he was in "deep shock" by Michael's death.

"I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans," he wrote.