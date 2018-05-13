Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawned a new lava fissure today, emitting minor lava spatter less than a mile from a geothermal energy plant.

The US Geological Survey said 16 fissures have now opened up on the Big Island. The latest arose around 6.45am, about 1.6 kilometers northeast of the last fissure in the Leilani Estates neighborhood.

Scientists said the lava flow forming in the crack has been minor, but that could always change.

"The fissure itself is small," said USGS scientist Janet Babb. "As it was described to me, it is so small it could hardly be called a fissure."

Babb said the fissure is about eight-tenths of a mile east of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant.

As a precaution, plant workers this week removed 50,000 gallons of pentane stored at the site.

Geologists warn that Kilauea could shoot out large boulders and ash out of its summit crater. But scientists concurred that Hawaii is safe for visitors.

Hawaii tourism officials are hoping Kilauea's eruption won't deter travelers from visiting the state's largest island, even as geologists warn the volcano could soon shoot large boulders out of its summit.

Travel industry executives note most of the Big Island is free of eruption threats from Kilauea, which began spurting lava into a residential neighbourhood last week.