 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Hawaii volcano: Red alert and warning to pilots remains in place as treat of big eruption looms

share

Source:

Associated Press

Warnings to pilots remain in effect after more unrest at Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island.

Volcanologists now say the bursts are the biggest blasts at Kileaua in about a century.
Source: US ABC

The USGS (United States Geological Survey) issued a red alert for airlines and pilots to avoid the area. 

Planes need to be wary of airborne ash which could impact engines and potentially cause engine failure, Accuweather said. 

The volcano spewed ash about 3,657 metres in the air yesterday because of rocks falling into the summit, U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Mike Poland said.

The plume is separate from the lava eruptions occurring about 40 kilometres away from summit, where about 20 lava fissures in the earth have destroyed more than two dozen homes and forced the evacuation of about 2,000 residents.

Geologists warn that Kilauea's summit could have a separate explosive steam eruption that would hurl huge rocks and ash miles into the sky, but it's not certain when or if that might actually happen.

Plume activity at the summit might not be as robust on Wednesday, Poland said.

"There is very little wind at the summit,' he said. "The plume, it's not near as ashy as it was yesterday, and it's rising more or less vertically over the summit region."

Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.
Source: US ABC

The fear over ash fall at the summit prompted USGS scientists to operate from a backup command centre at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

Poland didn't have an immediate height on the plume Wednesday morning since USGS scientists were not staffing the observatory at the summit. They will have to rely on remote observations, he said.

"Things seem to be progressing largely as they have been, except for a shift in wind and less ash," Poland said.

The ash-filled plume Tuesday prompted warnings to pilots to stay away. For those on the ground near active lava vents, similar health warnings were issued because of dangerous volcanic gases.

"Because there is the possibility that ash may be generated by this plume, the red aviation warning persists, and the warning level for ground-based hazards persists because of the eruptions that's ongoing in lower Puna," he said.

The Hawaii Fire Department said there is a high alert level for air quality near Lanipuna Gardens estates because of fissures. This area was evacuated shortly after the lava eruption began on May 3. Most fissures have opened up in this subdivision or the adjoining Leilani Estates.

Hawaii County officials said several fissures remained active Wednesday, producing lava spatter. However, lava from one fissure that had been clearing a path toward the ocean, about three kilometres away, hasn't advanced in the last 24 hours.

Related

North America

Pacific Islands

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

00:30
Lawyer Catriona MacLennan says the domestic violence act is excellent law but is not being applied properly.

Catriona MacLennan: The Law Society's heavy-handed action against me will mean no lawyer will ever again publicly criticise a judge

Catriona MacLennan had been under investigation by the Law Society after criticising a judge's decision in a domestic violence case. With that inquiry over, Ms MacLennan responds.

04:16
First Union’s Tali Williams says some workers are not aware that they’re entitled to be paid for all hours of work.

People on 'very low wages' not always aware of their employment rights, 'taken advantage of' by employers - union

First Union's Tali Williams told TVNZ1’s Breakfast a survey revealed 30 per cent of respondents say they’re made to work extra time, for no pay.

02:06
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

Winners in new Labour-led Government's first Budget set to be health, education and state housing, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Our political editor says there's a lot riding on Thursday's Budget for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.

01:51

'He's going to go to hell' says woman sexually abused by Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian in the '80s

For some, like Yvette Olsen, the Gloriavale founder's death has simply brought relief.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 