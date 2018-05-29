Hawaii volcano latest: Lava crosses key highway and destroys 400 utility poles

Lava crossed a key highway in the mostly rural district of the Big Island where Kilauea volcano was erupting, local authorities in Hawaii said today.

Highway 132 connects the commercial centre of Pahoa with smaller towns and farms in the area.

Hawaii County said lava destroyed the local electric utility's equipment on the highway, which knocked out power to Vacationland and Kapoho Beach Lots neighbourhoods toward the coast.

Hawaii Electric Light Co. said it was evaluating how to provide power to these communities once the eruption is over but it won't be able to finalize a plan until the area is stable.

The eruption has so far destroyed more than 400 of its utility poles, the company said.

The destruction came after rivers of lava flowed toward the ocean over the weekend, forcing officials to knock on doors and urge residents holding out in two evacuated neighbourhoods to flee right away.

Molten rock trapped at least one person who was rescued by authorities. The Kilauea volcano has been unleashing danger on the remote, rural southeastern side of the island for nearly a month, displacing thousands of residents, destroying 37 houses and forcing businesses to shut down.

Lava was shooting up from cracks in the ground and blowing strands of volcanic glass.

Explosions at the summit were sending small bursts of volcanic ash as high as 4,570 metres.

Wind was carrying volcanic glass, gases, pollution and ash particles to other parts of the island. Authorities on Tuesday advised residents to minimise exposure to avoid irritation to skin and eyes and breathing problems.