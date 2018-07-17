 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Hawaii volcano boat tours to continue after lava bomb causes injuries

share

Source:

Associated Press

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

Twenty-three people were injured when a lava bomb from the Kilauea Volcano exploded in the water.
Source: US ABC

The Coast Guard now prohibits all vessels from getting closer than 984 feet from where Kilauea volcano's lava oozes into the sea.

Moku Nui Lava Tours Captain Kanoa Jones says not running the tours would only withhold income from local restaurants and other businesses dependent on tourism.

His boat was not involved in Monday's incident off the coast of the Big Island, which seriously injured a woman in her 20s.

A woman in her 20s was left in serious condition with a broken thigh bone after the incident.
Source: Will Bryan

Jones said an evening boat tour left for the ocean-entry site and it was business as usual.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him in her basement

01:37
2
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


3

UK socialite Annabelle Neilson has died aged 49

01:00
4
The Kiwi heavyweight is set to take on Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 29.

Joseph Parker says 'we are here for war' on arrival in London for Dillian Whyte fight

00:40
5
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

More than $11k fundraised for nine children of couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.