Hawaii volcano boat tours to continue after lava bomb causes injuries

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people.

The Coast Guard now prohibits all vessels from getting closer than 984 feet from where Kilauea volcano's lava oozes into the sea.

Moku Nui Lava Tours Captain Kanoa Jones says not running the tours would only withhold income from local restaurants and other businesses dependent on tourism.

His boat was not involved in Monday's incident off the coast of the Big Island, which seriously injured a woman in her 20s.