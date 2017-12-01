Hawaii to test nuclear attack warning system after North Korea's latest missile test

Just days after North Korea tested its most powerful missile yet, Hawaii is dusting off a relic not heard on the islands since the end of the Cold War.

The monthly test of Hawaii's siren warning system for tsunamis and other natural disasters will have a new tone when it sounds on Friday (local time) one designed to alert residents of an impending nuclear attack.

"We believe that it is imperative that we be prepared and in today's world that includes a nuclear attack," said Hawaii Governor David Ige.

"The possibility of attack today is very remote but we do believe that it is important that we be proactive."

Mr Ige said the new test will ensure the public knows what they should do in case of an imminent attack.

If a missile is launched, residents and tourists would have less than 20 minutes to take shelter, officials said.

One tourist said he thinks the precaution is a good idea given North Korea's "unstable" leader.

Others, while concerned about the possibility of an attack, worry about just what they should do even if they hear the sirens.

The attack warning will produce a different tone than the long, steady storm siren that people in Hawaii have grown accustomed to. It will include a wailing sound in the middle to distinguish it from the other alert.

The test comes the same week that North Korea test-fired a powerful nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile. Experts say the weapon could potentially reach the US mainland.