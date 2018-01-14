 

Hawaii lacks proper safeguards to help prevent false alerts - regulators

Associated Press

Hawaii didn't have proper safeguards in place to prevent the emergency alert that falsely warned residents that a missile was about to hit this weekend (local time), US regulators say.

The alert stated there was a threat "inbound to Hawaii".
The Federal Communications Commission, which oversees public airwaves and the nation's emergency alert system, is investigating the blunder, which triggered panic on the Pacific islands on Saturday.

Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency on Sunday said the mistake occurred during a routine shift change when an employee "pushed the wrong button."

It took 38 minutes for authorities to correct the alert sent to mobile phones with a new message saying the missile warning had been delivered in error.

"False alerts undermine public confidence in the alerting system and thus reduce their effectiveness during real emergencies," a statement from the agency's chairman, Ajit Pai, said.

The alert message was sent in error, prompting panic in the American state.
"Based on the information we have collected so far, it appears that the government of Hawaii did not have reasonable safeguards or process controls in place to prevent the transmission of a false alert."

Hawaii Governor David Ige said the state is also investigating what went wrong. He said a single person will not be able to make such an error in the future.

