'Have you misplaced a lazy $1.6 million in cash?' - Aussie police appeal to owner of suitcase stuffed with money

The Australian Federal Police is looking for the owner of a misplaced AUS$1.6 million (NZD$1.7m) found in a suitcase - but there's a catch.
"Have you misplaced a lazy $1.6 million in cash?" the Facebook post asked.
The sum of money was found at a property in New South Wales.
"Our officers were at a warehouse investigating a suspected drug importation when they found this stash of cash."
"We've kicked off a court process to have it listed as unclaimed cash – but if you reckon this cash is yours, we’d be very keen to speak with you.*"
"(*And by speak with you, we definitely mean to ask where you got a suitcase full of cash from. We have a sneaking suspicion this isn't your average pay packet)."
The post ended with, #MoMoneyMoProblems.
