Have you been told to wear high heels to work?

Forcing women to wear high heels in the workplace is a "widespread" issue, which has been highlighted in a UK parliamentary report.

Stiletto platform pump shoes

Other examples of sexism in the workplace have come to light as a result of the report, which was published yesterday. 

Female employees shared their experiences of being forced to dye their hair blonde, told to wear revealing clothes and to constantly reapply make-up. 

The report was triggered after a petition was created by actress Nicola Thorp, who was sent home on her first day of work at PwC in London last year, after she refused to wear high heels.

Ms Thorp was told it was 'company policy' for women to wear 2-4 inch heels at all times. 

The petition called for change in the law governing what employees wear in the office and reached over 100,000 signatures, after going viral on Facebook. 

Ms Thorp told the Financial Times that "This may have started over a pair of high heels, but what it has revealed about discrimination in the UK workplace is vital, as demonstrated by the hundreds of women who came forward." 

The report, published by the Petitions Committee and Women and Equalities Committee said "it is clear that many employees do not feel able to challenge the dress codes they are required to follow, even when they suspect that they many be unlawful." 

"It is therefore clear that the existing law is not yet fully effective in protecting employees from discrimination at work."

The report said that although demanding women to wear heels is illegal, it is a common widespread practice. 

The petition will be debated in UK Parliament on March 6. 

Employment

