'I have three hearts': Beyonce's maternity photo album will leave you gobsmacked (view new photos)

Beyonce is celebrating her pregnancy with twins by sharing an album of photos from an extravagant photo shoot.

The star's announcement on Instagram yesterday quickly became the most liked photo on the site with about 8.6 million likes.

The photos she's added to her website today are part of an album titled "I have three hearts" showing the singer swimming under water, lying on a bed of roses and sitting naked on a throne.

The photos were posted on her website alongside poetic words about motherhood and figures of female strength.

"Mother is a cocoon where cells spark, limbs form, mother swells and stretchs to protect her child," one of the passages read.

The Roman goddess of love, Venus, West African deity Osun and Egyptian queen Nefertiti are mentioned in the passages and appear to be influential to the style of her images.

Some of the images shared are of her mother pregnant with her, her relationship with Jay Z and her pregnancy with first child, Blue Ivy.