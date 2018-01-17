'I have nothing to be ashamed of' - victim of US gym doctor convicted of sexual abuse bravely confronts monster in court

A judge is holding an extraordinary four-day sentencing hearing for a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor who sexually assaulted young elite gymnasts.

A woman whose parents were friends with a disgraced former Michigan sports doctor has told a judge how he repeatedly sexually abused her at his house for six years when she was a child.

Kyle Stephens was the first victim of nearly 100 girls and women to speak today at a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar.

She says the trial process "has been horrific, but surprisingly therapeutic."

She said Nassar rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, and her parents did not believe her.

Nassar kept his head down and avoided looking at her and subsequent victims who testified.

Stephens told Nassar that "little girls don't stay little forever" and "grow into strong women ... that destroy your world."

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club.