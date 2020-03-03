'What have I done?' - Drunk driver who killed four children in horror Sydney crash pleads guilty

"What have I done?... I have killed people ... I am going to jail," uttered the drunk driver who had just ploughed into a group of children while speeding on a residential road in Sydney.

From left, Mabelle Kassas, Angelina Abdallah, Sienna Abdallah, Veronique Sakr and Leanna Abdallah. Source: Facebook

Samuel William Davidson killed four children and injured three others when his ute mounted the kerb in Oatlands on February 1.

He struck all seven from behind on the footpath and dragged some along a fence nearby.

Eight-year-old Sienna Abdallah and her siblings Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 13, died while on their way to buy ice-creams at a nearby supermarket.

Davidson, who is in custody, has pleaded guilty to nine charges including four counts of manslaughter and for driving through a red traffic light and not giving his name or address to police.

During that fateful Saturday in February, the 30-year-old had been sitting poolside with his housemates drinking Vodka Cruisers and beers, according to the facts released by Parramatta District Court today.

Rugby league star Tim Mannah, the cousin of the children's father Danny Abdallah, took to Instagram to reveal his heartbreak over the news. Source: Instagram / Tim Mannah

He had his first drink about 7am, as well as some cocaine later in the day.

That evening he drove his blue Mitsubishi 4WD with a friend to get cash out from a service station.

After abruptly pulling into Budget Petrol in North Rocks, he repeatedly beeped his horn while his friend went inside, before leaving and speeding through a red light.

The two men were seen by witnesses to be shirtless and laughing while driving erratically and swerving across each side of the road.



Both men made rude hand gestures out the window at different cars along their journey, the facts state.

Another witness heard Davidson's "engine revving hard" as a motorbike swerved out of the way of his car which drove through a roundabout on the wrong side of the road.

After stopping at another red light and looking from side to side in both directions, he "harshly accelerated into the intersection and drove straight across four lanes of traffic" before the light had turned green.

Shortly after, Davidson attempted to turn right and lost control of his speeding vehicle, mounted the concrete kerb and gutter and struck the children.

After the two men got out of the vehicle, Davidson appeared distressed and was heard saying: "What have I done?... I have killed people ... I am going to jail."

While he was later found to have MDMA also in his system, the effects may have been minor after the "substantial impairment due to his blood alcohol concentration," a toxicologist report found.