'I was haunted by Tweets ' - former presidential adviser believes US is not going to be OK under Trump

Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman says the country is not going to be OK.

Omarosa Manigault Newman made the comments on hit television series Celebrity Big Brother.
A tearful Manigault Newman makes the whispered prediction on "Celebrity Big Brother."

The show shared a clip on Twitter. It premieres at 8 pm Eastern Thursday (local time) on CBS.

Manigault Newman says she was "haunted by tweets" every day and wondered what President Donald Trump was going to tweet next. She says people around Trump "attacked" her when she tried to stop him.

Fellow contestant Ross Mathews says he wants her to say it's going to be OK. She says tearfully "it's going to not be OK."

Manigault Newman was an assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison until she left in December.

