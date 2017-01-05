'Hats off' to viral cowboy who lassoed an escaped cow on a US highway

Source:
A man in the US has become a viral sensation after video footage of him sitting on the bonnet of a police car lassoing a cow was shared on social media on Tuesday.
Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew posted a video to Facebook of the man trying to rope and capture an escaped calf on a Tennesse highway, where it has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.
Resident David Bevill was the man in the video who lassoed the calf as it continued to run away from police cars.
"Hats off to my Ole buddy David Bevill," Sheriff Belew wrote. " We had a calf running down highway 79 and he came and helped us".
Henry County police officers conducted a rolling road block until Mr Bevill could rope in the calf on Tuesday, local newspaper Paris Post-Intellegencer reports.
The animal was one of two that escaped after a truck gate unlocked on the highway. Both animals have since been returned to their owner.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.