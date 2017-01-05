'Hats off' to viral cowboy who lassoed an escaped cow on a US highway

A man in the US has become a viral sensation after video footage of him sitting on the bonnet of a police car lassoing a cow was shared on social media on Tuesday.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew posted a video to Facebook of the man trying to rope and capture an escaped calf on a Tennesse highway, where it has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

Resident David Bevill was the man in the video who lassoed the calf as it continued to run away from police cars.

"Hats off to my Ole buddy David Bevill," Sheriff Belew wrote. " We had a calf running down highway 79 and he came and helped us".

Henry County police officers conducted a rolling road block until Mr Bevill could rope in the calf on Tuesday, local newspaper Paris Post-Intellegencer reports.