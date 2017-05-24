 

World


'Hate will not win' - Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for charity concert

Associated Press

Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester to give a concert to raise money for the victims of this week's deadly bombing at her show there.

Georgina Callander, 18, had met the star in 2015, when she posted a photo on Instagram of meeting her.
Source: BBC

In a statement released overnight, the pop star says "we won't let hate win" and offered to "extend my hand and heart and everything I possibility can give to you and yours."

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

She did not announce a date for the concert.

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows after the bombing, which left 22 dead.

The tour will restart June 7 in Paris.

