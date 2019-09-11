TODAY |

Hasbro announces Ms. Monopoly board game where women earn more than men

1 NEWS
More From
World
Business

A new version of Monopoly has been launched that celebrates female trailblazers.

Hasbro's Ms. Monopoly introduces a world where women make more money then men.

"The Ms. Monopoly game marks the first time in the franchise's history where a new character will grace the cover - and while Mr. Monopoly is a real-estate mogul, Ms. Monopoly is an advocate whose mission is to invest in female entrepreneurs," the toy making company said in a statement.

As well as a new board game cover character, Ms. Monopoly will also feature new playing pieces.

The game pieces will be a hard hat, wristwatch, book, jet, goblet and freeweight.

"Ms. Monopoly celebrates everything from scientific advancements to everyday accessories - all created by women," Hasbro said.

Ms. Monopoly. Source: Hasbro
More From
World
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two die in separate North Island crashes within minutes of each other
2
Watch: Team NZ's foiling mononhull for America's Cup tested on Waitematā Harbour
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Winston Peters on the mend after surgery, posts picture of himself walking dog Beau
5
Streaming video services set to show programme classifications next year
MORE FROM
World
MORE
05:34

Lorna Jane founder shares secrets to success as she embarks on opening of first South Island store
00:42

Firefighters battling bush fires in New South Wales, Queensland hoping for better conditions

Apple unveils new iPhones, pricing for upcoming video streaming service
00:25

Watch: Fiery aftermath of train derailment in Illinois