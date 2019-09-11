Hasbro announces Ms. Monopoly board game where women earn more than men

A new version of Monopoly has been launched that celebrates female trailblazers.
Hasbro's Ms. Monopoly introduces a world where women make more money then men.
"The Ms. Monopoly game marks the first time in the franchise's history where a new character will grace the cover - and while Mr. Monopoly is a real-estate mogul, Ms. Monopoly is an advocate whose mission is to invest in female entrepreneurs," the toy making company said in a statement.
As well as a new board game cover character, Ms. Monopoly will also feature new playing pieces.
The game pieces will be a hard hat, wristwatch, book, jet, goblet and freeweight.
"Ms. Monopoly celebrates everything from scientific advancements to everyday accessories - all created by women," Hasbro said.