 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


'What has he been smoking?' - Swedes ridicule President Trump's suggestion of major Scandinavian terror incident

share

Source:

Associated Press

Swedes have been scratching their heads and ridiculing President Donald Trump's remarks that suggested a major incident had happened in the Scandinavian country.

The Florida rally was all about cultivating the image that Trump is winning.
Source: 1 NEWS

During a rally in Florida on Saturday, Mr Trump said "look what's happening last night in Sweden" as he alluded to past terror attacks in Europe.

It wasn't clear what he was referring to and there were no high-profile situations reported in Sweden on Friday night (local time).

The comment prompted a barrage of social media reaction overnight, with hundreds of tweets, and a local newspaper published a list of events that happened on Friday that appeared to have no connections to any terror-like activity.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Catarina Axelsson said that the government wasn't aware of any "terror-linked major incidents." Sweden's Security Police said it had no reason to change the terror threat level.

"Nothing has occurred which would cause us to raise that level," agency spokesman Karl Melin said.

Former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt tweeted , "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound."

The Aftonbladet tabloid addressed Trump in an article yesterday, "This happened in Sweden Friday night, Mr President," and listed in English some events that had happened in Sweden, including a man being treated for severe burns, an avalanche warning and police chasing a drunken driver.

New day, same old story for the new US president.
Source: US ABC

One Twitter user said "After the terrible events #lastnightinSweden, IKEA have sold out of this" and posted a mock Ikea instruction manual on how to build a "Border Wall," saying the pieces had sold out.

Sweden, which has a long reputation for welcoming refugees and migrants, had a record 163,000 asylum applications in 2015 and it has since cut back on the number it annually accepts.

Its most recent attack was in the capital, Stockholm, in December 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede detonated two devices, including one that killed him but no one else.

At the rally, Mr Trump told his followers to look what was happening in Germany, and also mentioned Paris, Brussels and Nice, in apparent reference to the terror attacks there.

He didn't specify what was supposed to have happened in Sweden, simply saying "Sweden, who would believe this, Sweden."

Over the past few weeks, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway has also referred to a "Bowling Green Massacre" that never occurred, and she was caught up in a public feud with CNN.

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

02:05
The Florida rally was all about cultivating the image that Trump is winning.

Four weeks into being POTUS, Trump appears to be back on the campaign trail
02:04
New day, same old story for the new US president.

Trump slams 'fake news media' after combative press conference

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, aged 90, passed away in Auckland overnight

Tongan King's mother passes away in an Auckland hospital


00:21
2
He's magic with the bat in hand, but New Zealand's skipper won't want to watch this delivery again.

AB de Villiers guides South Africa to victory over NZ in thrilling first ODI match at Seddon Park

3
The body of Kebai Liu was found in Wellington on Sunday evening.

Body of missing 76-year-old woman found in Wellington

02:05
4
The Florida rally was all about cultivating the image that Trump is winning.

'What has he been smoking?' - Swedes ridicule President Trump's suggestion of major Scandinavian terror incident

00:08
5
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'The rugby world is in shock' - Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman dies aged 37

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.


02:15
Good teaching, mentoring and hard work is helping 300 students thrive.

'We can be what we want to be' - programme helps Auckland Pacific Island students excel at science

Tangaroa College is seeing 94 per cent pass rates for its level three students.

04:27
Labour and the Greens have closed the gap on National, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

PM Bill English has made a strong start in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, however.

00:18
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.

Watch: Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck lays on beautiful short ball for teen rookie's first try

Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ