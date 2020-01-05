'It has to change': Greta Thunberg demands political action in Australia as bushfires rage on

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has again weighed in on the devastating Australia bushfires, this time taking aim at government inaction.

In a Facebook post, the 17-year-old called for change "now" and demanded political action".

"We still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the Australia Fires," Ms Thunberg wrote.

"Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C.

"That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires."

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison has been widely criticised for his handling of the bushfires, including leaving for a Hawaii holiday in the midst of the firefighting efforts.

