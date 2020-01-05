TODAY |

'It has to change': Greta Thunberg demands political action in Australia as bushfires rage on

Source:  1 NEWS

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has again weighed in on the devastating Australia bushfires, this time taking aim at government inaction. 

Source: 1 NEWS

In a Facebook post, the 17-year-old called for change "now" and demanded political action". 

"We still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the Australia Fires," Ms Thunberg wrote. 

READ MORE
Greta Thunberg weighs in on Australian bushfire crisis as PM denies climate change connection

"Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C.

"That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The unnamed firefighter pulled over when he saw a news camera, with a blunt message. Source: 7 News Australia

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison has been widely criticised for his handling of the bushfires, including leaving for a Hawaii holiday in the midst of the firefighting efforts.

Greta Thunberg weighs in Source: Facebook/Greta Thunberg

But, Mr Morrison has said he doesn't take the criticism personally and that he just sees it as "a sense of frustration and hurt and loss and anger".

World
Australia
Natural Disasters
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwi volunteer firefighter sending container load of items to help animals caught up in Australian bushfires
2
Photos: Auckland abruptly turns orange as smoky haze drifts across from Australian bushfires
3
Canterbury batsman plunders six sixes in an over, fourth person to do so in T20 cricket
4
One person shot in 'serious incident' in Christchurch
5
Missing woman's family desperate for clues to disappearance
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:27

Massive tuna sells for second highest ever price at Tokyo auction

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan send prayers to those caught up in Australian wildfires
00:15

Enraged firefighter sends furious message to Australian PM Scott Morrison while battling bushfires

Kiwi volunteer firefighter sending container load of items to help animals caught up in Australian bushfires