Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital complaining of chest pains after being found guilty of rape, sexual assault

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women in a New York court today and led off in handcuffs to hospital.

Judge James Burke ordered Weinstein taken to jail immediately. But he was instead taken from the courthouse in ambulance complaining of chest pains, according to Reuters.

Strapped to a stretcher in his suit Weinstein was taken in what was believed to be just a precautionary measure to a locked unit at Bellevue Hospital.

The judge said he will ask that Weinstein, who had been free on bail since his arrest nearly two years ago, be held in the jail's infirmary after his lawyers said he needs medical attention following unsuccessful back surgery.

The 67-year-old Weinstein had a look of resignation on his face as he heard the verdict: guilty on two charges, not guilty on a set of more serious ones.

While it was not the across-the-board victory prosecutors and his accusers had hoped for, it could put the stooped and feeble-looking Weinstein behind bars for the rest of his life. The charges carry up to 29 years in prison.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. saluted the women who came forward against the once-feared studio boss, saying they "changed the course of history in the fight against sexual violence" and “pulled our justice system into the 21st century.”

"This is the new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in America, I believe, and it is a new day. It is a new day because Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for crimes he committed," Vance said.

Weinstein's lawyers said they will appeal.

“Harvey is unbelievably strong. He took it like a man," defense attorney Donna Rotunno said. "He knows that we will continue to fight for him, and we know that this is not over.” Another of his lawyers, Arthur Aidala, quoted Weinstein as telling as his legal team:: “I'm innocent. I'm innocent. I'm innocent. How could this happen in America?”

The jury of seven men and five women took five days to find Weinstein guilty of raping an aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 by forcibly performing oral sex on her.

He was acquitted on the most serious charges, two counts of predatory sexual assault, each carrying up to life in prison. Both of those counts hinged on the testimony of “Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein barged into her apartment, raped her and forcibly performed oral sex on her in the mid-1990s.

Sentencing was set for March 11. The sexual assault charge carries up to 25 years in prison, while the third-degree rape count is punishable by up to four years. (The jury acquitted Weinstein of first-degree rape, which requires the use of force or the threat of it, and found him guilty of third-degree rape, which involves a lack of consent.)

