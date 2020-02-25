TODAY |

Harvey Weinstein slammed as 'vicious sexual predator' by prosecutor who helped bring him down

Source:  Associated Press

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance praised the women who came forward and “changed the course of history” by sharing their allegations that led to the conviction of Harvey Weinstein.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner reflects on the case that’s changed Hollywood. Source: 1 NEWS

He commended the women who testified against Weinstein at his New York City trial that "pulled our criminal justice system into the 21st century by declaring rape is rape and sexual assault is sexual assault no matter what.”

Vance spoke outside the courthouse shortly after a jury convicted Weinstein of rape and sexual assault.

Read more
'There's no redemption for Harvey Weinstein' - Kiwi accuser sheds tears of joy at movie mogul's rape conviction

The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence.

Weinstein was immediately handcuffed and transported to jail following his conviction.

Vance called Weinstein a “vicious, serial sexual predator.”

World
Movies
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Multiple people injured, including children, after car rams into crowd at parade in Germany
2
'Holy s**t' – fisherman films close encounter with great white shark in Tauranga Harbour
3
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa fights back tears in emotional speech for late husband and daughter
4
Grieving whānau want answers, apology from Oranga Tamariki after boy's death
5
Watch: Kiwi caught taking a dip in rare daylight outing
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Homicide investigation launched after man shot in Northland dies en route to hospital
06:36

'There's no redemption for Harvey Weinstein' - Kiwi accuser sheds tears of joy at movie mogul's rape conviction
00:28

Key NASA mathematician who inspired Hidden Figures movie dies aged 101
01:21

Two charged over toddler found dead in minibus near Cairns