Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defence is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.

Weinstein appeared before a judge in Manhattan Tuesday after a grand jury charged him last week with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

Benjamin Brafman called the case against Weinstein "imminently defensible" based on what they have learned about the evidence.

He says that as bad as the crime of rape is, it's equally reprehensible to be falsely accused.

His bail was previously set at $1 million, allowing him to remain free while he awaits trial. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 20.

