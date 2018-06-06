 

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defence is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.

The director handed himself into police last week, and could face 25 years in prison if convicted.
Weinstein appeared before a judge in Manhattan Tuesday after a grand jury charged him last week with raping a woman in a hotel room and forcing another to perform oral sex in his office.

Benjamin Brafman called the case against Weinstein "imminently defensible" based on what they have learned about the evidence.

He says that as bad as the crime of rape is, it's equally reprehensible to be falsely accused.

His bail was previously set at $1 million, allowing him to remain free while he awaits trial. He is scheduled to return to court Sept. 20.

Harvey Weinstein is escorted into court, Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. Weinstein surrendered Friday to face rape and other charges from encounters with two women. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Brafman says Weinstein is "holding up reasonably well."

FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, designer Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from her next collection in New York. Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Kate Spade, American designer whose bags carried women into adulthood, is dead at 55

