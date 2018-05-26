 

Harvey Weinstein has his day in court, arraigned on felony sex charges

Associated Press

Head down, the once-powerful Hollywood figure appeared in a courtroom facing rape and criminal sex act charges.
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

00:30
2
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

01:47
3
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Most read story: Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


4

SPCA involved in dramatic rescue of calf stranded on ledge over swollen Otaki River

5

Game of Thrones star details 'ridiculous' sex scenes with actor who is 'like her brother'

03:14
For those who don't remember, once a month we make a music video with secondary school kids, with the help of Play it Strange.

Kaipara College group's rock anthem marks the return of Seven Sharp Records

The show makes a music video for students who've entered their song through the Play It Strange trust.


SPCA involved in dramatic rescue of calf stranded on ledge over swollen Otaki River

The young cow appeared to have fallen down a cliff.

01:42
Floating and amphibious homes could be in store for Christchurch's residential red zone.

Watch: Christchurch gets a look at options for transforming 600ha red zone

Floating and amphibious homes could be in store for the residential red zone.

00:50
Maria Exposto, found with crystal meth at Kuala Lumpur Airport in 2014, claims she was the victim of an online romance scam.

Aussie granny sentenced to hang in Malaysia, after not guilty verdict for drug trafficking overturned

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto was originally acquitted of the charges, with the court accepting she was unaware she was carrying the drugs.

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.


 
