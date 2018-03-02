 

Harvey Weinstein 'casting couch' statue on display in Hollywood before Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein took up temporary sidewalk residence close to the site of Sunday's Academy Awards.

It shows disgraced movie mogul Weinstein seated regally atop a couch with an Oscar in hand.
"Casting Couch" is a collaborative work between a Los Angeles street artist known as Plastic Jesus and Joshua "Ginger" Monroe, designer of 2016's nude Donald Trump statues placed in major US cities.

The life-sized Weinstein sculpture was on display today on Hollywood Boulevard. It shows Weinstein seated regally atop a couch with an Oscar in hand. Plastic Jesus says it aims to spotlight the entertainment industry's sexual misconduct crisis and the disgraced studio mogul's role in it.

"I think the whole character of Harvey and the abuse and sexual abuse that went around him, I think that needs to change. It's clearly been going on. I chose the piece 'Casting Couch' to do this year because I think a lot of people thought the casting couch was a thing of the past, of the '20s and '30s and '40s in Hollywood but clearly until recently, and even now,  it is still alive and well," said Plastic Jesus, formerly a London-based photographer.

"With the Oscars on Sunday, you know there's going to be people arriving at the awards ceremony that may have covered up Harvey's deeds. There may be people there that are victims of Harvey that still haven't spoken out."

The phrase "casting couch" used to describe the demand of sexual favors for work, may seem a relic of a bygone era but is "still alive and well," he said.

"We picked the Oscar time specifically because there is so much focus on the awards at this time of year. But as everybody knows, Hollywood, like so many other industries, has this dark underbelly which often goes ignored, or in this case has even been covered up and worse," he said.

Plastic Jesus said he and Monroe first considered a standing Weinstein statue but quickly decided to incorporate a chaise lounge. The project, made of fiberglass and acrylic resin, was in the works for two months.

It will be on display this weekend, weather permitting. Visitors to the sculpture were sitting next to the faux Weinstein and taking selfies, turning it into an interactive installment.

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or sexual assault, including rape. He's denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, but apologized for "the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past."

Plastic Jesus has created a series of Oscar-timed statues, including one last year of Kanye West in a crucified pose and titled "False Idol."

