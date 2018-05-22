 

'Harvey Specter' invites Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to holiday at his luxury Noosa beachfront pad

Harvey Spectre, whose real name is Gabriel Macht, and his wife, Aussie actress Jacinda Barrett, have extended an invitation for the royal couple to holiday with them on the Sunshine Coast.

Harvey Specter and Gabriel Macht.

According to reports out of the UK, Macht owns a luxury property in the relaxed seaside resort town of Noosa.

Before flying back to Canada to continue filming season eight of Suits after the royal wedding, Macht also invited Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen in Suits, to join them.

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.
Source: BBC

News of the invitation comes amid reports Harry and Meghan are having to make swift changes to their honeymoon plans after news of a possible trip to Namibia leaked last week, putting their security at risk.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to join Macht in Noosa during a planned trip downunder in October, when Harry will open the Invictus Games in Sydney in late October, before also visiting New Zealand and Tonga.

