Harry Styles announces Auckland concert

Harry Styles has announced a solo world tour and he will play in Auckland in December.

Harry Styles Source: Bang Showbiz

The former One Direction heart-throb starts his world tour in San Francisco on September 19 and the Spark (formerly Vector) Arena concert takes place on December 2.

Styles' tour also takes in New York, Chicago, Paris, London, Berlin and ends in Tokyo on December 8.

His self-titled album will be released on May 12.

It marks his first foray back into music since One Direction went on hiatus at the beginning of this year.