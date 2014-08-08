TODAY |

Harry Potter author JK Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments

Source:  Associated Press

J.K. Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.

JK Rowling. Source: Bang Showbiz

The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were “absolutist," even if they violate someone's “dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”

This morning, Rowling tweeted a response that said: “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill."

The Harry Potter author is otherwise known for her liberal political views and many on Twitter labeled her a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist). Among those criticising her was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling."

A spokeswoman for Rowling said that the author would not have any further comment.

World
UK and Europe
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:13
Steven Adams interrupts Chris Paul to say his new suit look is 'dapper', not fresh
2
Christchurch pound pups intentionally poisoned in 1080-alternative experiment
3
Injured Whakaari/White Island tour guide out of coma
4
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
5
Stay out of the harbour, Wellington warned as wastewater tunnel collapses
MORE FROM
World
MORE
05:06

UK's Boris Johnson unveils legislative plan to end Brexit deadlock
00:46

Donald Trump impeachment process won't move forward without 'more details' from Senate
00:48

Australian firefighters killed in truck crash while battling fierce bushfires

US man fights to keep his 'emotional support coyote'