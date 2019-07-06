TODAY |

Harry, Meghan and Archie head off for 10-day southern Africa trip

Associated Press
Representatives for the British royal family say Prince Harry will get to see the legacy of his late mother's humanitarian work in Angola during a fall trip to southern Africa.

Buckingham Palace released details today of the trip Harry is taking with his wife, Meghan, and their infant son Archie, who was born in May.

The itinerary has Meghan and Archie staying in South Africa for the entire September 23-October 2 trip. Harry also plans to go to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex celebrate their first Father's Day together with their son Archie. Source: Associated Press

Harry's private secretary, Sam Cohen, said that while in Angola the prince will see land mine clearing work that has continued long after Princess Diana brought worldwide attention to the problem. She died in 1997.

Meghan will visit South African organisations promoting women's education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership.

Britain's Prince Harry, right and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle with with the Rose Garden in the background. Source: Associated Press
