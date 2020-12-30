TODAY |

Harry and Meghan's first docuseries to focus on 'amazing' wounded vet athletes

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first Netflix show will be a docuseries about the Invictus Games, the streaming service has announced.

Meghan and Harry with their son Archie. Source: Associated Press

Heart of Invictus, made by Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions company, will follow competitors as they prepare for the 2022 event.

In a tweet, Netflix announced: "Prince Harry has been a champion of the Invictus Games since its inception so it’s fitting that Archewell’s first Netflix series will spotlight and celebrate the competition’s amazing athletes".

Harry and Meghan signed a major deal with the streaming giant last year, thought to be worth millions of dollars. 

