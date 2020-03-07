Harry and Meghan, William and Kate share well wishes as Britons' Mother's Day plans disrupted

Britons have been advised the best present for Mother’s Day is to stay away as the Covid-19 coronavirus death toll in the UK rises to 244.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reminded people not to visit their mothers today to help slow the spread of the virus and overwhelm the country’s health care system in the coming weeks.

In a statement the Prime Minister wrote "because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus, or COVID19. We cannot disguise or sugar coat the threat," he said.

The warning comes as England’s National Health Service (NHS) plans to write to 1.5 million people most at risk strongly advising them not go out for 12 weeks to protect themselves. They include people with organ transplants, those with severe respiratory conditions or specific cancers.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared treasured photos including one of the late Princess Diana and a colourful card Prince George made for his mother.

Taking to social media, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge penned "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day".