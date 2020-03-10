TODAY |

Harry and Meghan urge 'empathy and kindness' in face of coronavirus pandemic

Source:  Associated Press

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are urging people to show “empathy and kindness” in the face of the pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan. Source: Associated Press

The couple took to Instagram today to post a statement.

“This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally,” they said.

“How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.”

Harry and Meghan told followers they'll be sharing trustful news and informing the public of safe and healthy practices.

Starting at the end of this month, the Sussexes will no longer use their royal titles and pursue a new life of financial freedom in North America.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Royalty
