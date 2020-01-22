TODAY |

Harry and Meghan threaten media over photos taken at Canadian park

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a legal warning to media after several photographs of Meghan walking in a public park in Canada were published around the world. 

Photos of Meghan walking in a public park in Canada were published around the world. Source: 1 NEWS

In the photos, Meghan is seen going on a hike with baby Archie, her two dogs and two security guards.

The images were published by multiple publications worldwide, including on the front page of British tabloid The Sun.

Lawyers for the couple have accused the photographers of harassment, saying they've camped out near their residence and the Duchess didn't consent to the pictures being taken. 

Prince Harry arrived in Canada last night to reunite with his family.

