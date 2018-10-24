 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Harry and Meghan to spend final day in Fiji before heading to Tonga

Associated Press
Topics
World
Royalty
Pacific Islands

The Duchess of Sussex was rushed through her visit to an indoor market in Fiji's capital yesterday due to concerns about the large crowd that came to greet her in the relatively confined space.

Meghan chatted with one vendor and briefly greeted others at Suva Market, where throngs of people spilled into surrounding streets.

She spent only about half of her allocated 15 minutes there as she was whisked through by security personnel in the enclosed and relatively dark market.

Meghan was to spend 15 minutes at the Suva Municipal Market, but left after six minutes.

Meghan had visited Suva Market to meet some of the female vendors who have been involved in the UN Women's project "Markets for Change."

Vendors were selling watermelons, pineapples and other fruit at the market, as well as handicrafts and fans.

Meghan, who is four months pregnant, and husband Prince Harry are on the 9th day of their 16-day tour of the South Pacific. Harry was not scheduled to visit the market, and was instead unveiling a plaque at a forest site home to species such as the Fiji tree frog.

Earlier yesterday, Meghan gave a speech at the University of the South Pacific where she talked about the excitement of attending university and the importance of education for women and girls in developing countries.

The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says. Source: Breakfast

She said she was only able to attend university thanks to scholarships, financial aid programs and paid work on campus, but that it was, without question, worth the effort.

On Tuesday, the couple attended a state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel and Harry said Fiji and Britain shared a love of rugby and a sense of humor.

"This visit is particularly nostalgic for us as a young married couple," Harry said.

"My grandparents stayed in this very hotel, the Grand Pacific, a number of times over the years. But this visit is also an opportunity to learn more about the future of Fiji, your economic growth, sustainable tourism development and social enterprises."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were shown the ultimate respect when they arrived at the University of the South Pacific in Suva. Source: 1 NEWS

The couple is scheduled to visit Tonga today before returning to Sydney tomorrow night for the final days of the Invictus Games, Harry's brainchild and the focus of their tour. The couple will then finish their trip with a four-day visit to New Zealand.

The Duke of Sussex wore a figure hugging light blue caped stunner by British label Safiyaa. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
World
Royalty
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I got rid of Hore and Nonu' - Remarkable threat by coach Mark Hammett revealed in former player's new book
2
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson asked Aucklanders how they feel about the term Pākehā.
Are you okay with someone calling you Pākehā?
3
The White House has condemned the attempted attacks, saying investigations are underway.
Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN evacuated
4
Live stream: Breakfast
5
Almost 60 per cent of those polled have had to re-think whether to buy fuel or groceries.
Poll: Rising petrol costs causing Kiwis to cut back on driving and essential spending
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Trump says the Khashoggi matter was handled badly by Saudi officials.

Trump awaits briefing from CIA director in Khashoggi case

Man dies after being crushed to death by forklift at Gold Coast workplace
02:23
The wreck was found at the bottom of the Black Sea.

World's oldest intact shipwreck discovered off the coast of Bulgaria
Baby girl playing in walker

Children's health organisations warn against using baby walkers