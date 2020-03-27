TODAY |

Harry and Meghan reportedly relocate to California amid coronavirus pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly taken the drastic measure of fleeing Canada amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The royal are understood to have made the move before borders close between the US and Canada. Source: 1 NEWS

The couple are understood to have moved to California in a hasty move before borders between the US and Canada close.

It comes as Markle secured her first post-royal gig, narrating a Disney nature documentary about elephants.

It is one of a series of animal and nature themed features, released to mark "Earth Month" in April.

Earlier this year the royal couple stepped down as senior royals and decided to base themselves in North America rather the Britain.

World
Royalty
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:40
Coronavirus cases in New Zealand rises by 85, with one person in intensive care
2
Banks confirm six-month mortgage payment deferral due to coronavirus - but interest still accrues
3
TVNZ partners with Les Mills to broadcast daily workout classes during coronavirus lockdown
4
Ministry of Health says one coronavirus patient has been admitted to intensive care unit in New Zealand
5
Man who's NZ's 44th person confirmed with coronavirus tells his story
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Full video: Friday March 27 coronavirus update from Ministry of Health
03:36

Banks confirm six-month mortgage payment deferral due to coronavirus - but interest still accrues
00:13

Young royals rally behind healthcare workers in adorable #ClapForCarers video
03:59

Boaties, surfers, swimmers and hunters urged to stay at home during lockdown