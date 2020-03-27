Harry and Meghan reportedly relocate to California amid coronavirus pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly taken the drastic measure of fleeing Canada amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The couple are understood to have moved to California in a hasty move before borders between the US and Canada close.

It comes as Markle secured her first post-royal gig, narrating a Disney nature documentary about elephants.

It is one of a series of animal and nature themed features, released to mark "Earth Month" in April.