Harry and Meghan release behind the scenes wedding snaps on first anniversary

In celebration of their first wedding anniversary the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared behind the scenes images from their big day at Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry and Meghan shared the images in a video on their Instagram account. It includes black and white pictures of Prince Harry walking down a flight of stairs with his brother Prince William.
It also includes shots of Duchess Meghan being lead down the aisle by Prince Charles.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child - Archie - at the start of the month.