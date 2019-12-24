TODAY |

Harry and Meghan release adorable 'electronic' Christmas card where baby Archie steals the limelight

Source:  1 NEWS

While the world has waited to see an official 2019 Christmas card released from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it seems their choice has been to create an online version in the form of a GIF to send to those dear to them. 

The Christmas card sent out by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie. Source: 1 NEWS

This morning, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust tweeted the Sussex’s holiday greetings along with a delightful image of their family in front of a sparkling Christmas tree.

”Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!,” the tweet read.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from our family to yours” the GIF read.

Tipping their hats to the environment, the pair said they have chosen to forego traditional paper cards. 

“This year we have chosen to send our Christmas card electronically,” the message from the pair read.

The Cambridge family's 2019 Christmas card. Source: 1 NEWS

Although it wasn’t posted on their official @KensingtonRoyal account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas card was leaked last week, the family of five pictured on a vintage motorbike and sidecar.

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Harry and Meghan release adorable 'electronic' Christmas card where baby Archie steals the limelight
2
Department of Conservation working to free orca tangled in crayfish line in Northland
3
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
4
Canterbury mystery-spinner shines in Super Smash win over Central Districts
5
Chinese sports columnists blast Sonny Bill Williams for tweets denouncing treatment of Muslim minority group
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Legionnaires' disease warning for Bali travellers
00:21

Watch: Thirsty koala gets relief as firefighter offers much-needed water
03:28

No relief in sight for firefighters across the Tasman as wildfires continue

Spain dishes out $3.68 billion in bumper Christmas lottery