Harry and Meghan planned to postpone Oprah interview if Prince Philip died — report

Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have postponed the airing of their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview in the instance Prince Philip had died, according to American broadcaster Gayle King.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex speaking with Oprah Winfrey. Source: BBC

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh had only been discharged from hospital yesterday after a month-long stay to treat an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

King, a personal friend of Meghan’s, claimed on her radio show Gayle King in the House today the couple had an arrangement with UK’s ITV and US network CBS to stop the broadcast in the event of Prince Philip’s death in hospital.

“Well, just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Phillip went into the hospital,” the CBS presenter said.

“If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But a lot of people have raised that point.”

The Queen says she’s saddened and will be looking into claims of racism within the House of Windsor — privately. Source: BBC

King also said Harry and Meghan had tried to work things out privately before speaking out.

“They really have tried to get help, and nothing was working. So I think they wanted people to have some understanding about why they made the decision that they made and what they’ve been going through, and I do think that they accomplished that.”

Yesterday, King said Prince Harry had spoken to his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William after the interview.

The royal has opened a dialogue with his father and brother, but it is so far “not productive”, journalist Gayle King said after checking in on Harry and Meghan. Source: Breakfast

"The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she said.

However, King claimed no one from the royal family had spoken directly to Meghan since the interview.

“What is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, yet they believe false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still.”

