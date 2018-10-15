Harry and Meghan land down under ahead of New Zealand tour

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off yesterday with a cold open routine mocking this week's Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.
Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as the Commander in Chief for the first time this season, was for once upstaged by Chris Redd, whose rambling Kanye declared "I flew here using the power of this hat."
After each new pronouncement by Redd, Baldwin's Trump could be heard voicing an internal monologue: "This guy might be cuckoo."
In an echo of one of Trump's tweets earlier this year, Redd's Kanye continued:
"I really have a high IQ. I'm a stable genius. I got a big brain. And I got the best words."
"Oh my God," thought Baldwin's Trump. "He's black me!"