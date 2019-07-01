TODAY |

Harry and Meghan gifted newborn-sized Yankees jersey while attending team's first UK game

Associated Press
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended the first Major League Baseball game held in Europe at the weekend, as the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox in London.

The Red Sox and Yankees will play a two-game series at the London Stadium across June 29-30 and Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation was chosen as its charity partner.

Harry and Meghan met players from both teams before the match and were presented with gifts for their son Archie.

The Duke and Duchess accompanied Invictus Games competitors and their families onto the field for the throwing of the first pitch, before taking their seats for the game.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with both teams ahead of the match at the weekend. Source: Associated Press
