Harry and Meghan deny claim they didn't ask Queen before naming daughter Lilibet

Source:  1 NEWS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shot down reports they didn't ask the Queen to name their new baby girl Lilibet.

Source: Breakfast

A Buckingham Palace source told the BBC the Queen was blindsided by the name which has been her nickname among her family since she was a child.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said they wouldn't have called their daughter the Queen's nickname without her support.

"The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement - in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called," he said.

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

The Sussexes welcomed Lilibet, who'll be known as Lili, into the world on Saturday.

Their first child Archie was born in May, 2019.

