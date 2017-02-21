 

Harrowing scenes as girl buried alive underneath rubble following airstrike is rescued

The Syrian Civil Defence first responders, also known as the White Helmets, have released a video showing its volunteers trying to rescue a girl from under the rubble of a collapsed building after an airstrike in Damascus. 

The footage from yesterday shows the girl crying as rescue workers dig with their hands to free her from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building following an airstrike.

The airstrikes in the Syrian capital left at least seven people dead as activists reported a third straight day of escalations by pro-government forces against opposition-held areas inside and around the capital.

Jets believed to belong to the Russian or Syrian Air Forces pounded the Barzeh and Qaboun neighbourhoods in the northeast corner of the capital, levelling several buildings, and also wounded at least 12 people, the activist-run Barzeh Media Center and Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The little girl was completely covered by rubble when she was discovered by the White Helmets in Damascus.
Source: Reuters

The side-by-side Barzeh, Qaboun, and Tishreen neighbourhoods form one of the last two footholds of the Syrian opposition inside the Damascus city limits.

The two neighbourhoods connect to a vast, opposition-held district in the suburbs of the capital through a network of smuggling tunnels, according to Syria researcher Aron Lund, in a report for the US-based Century Foundation policy institute.

Pro-government forces have so far failed to collapse rebel defenses inside the Eastern Ghouta district, despite besieging them there since 2013.

