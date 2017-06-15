 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Harrowing night-long siege in popular Mogadishu restaurant sees 17 killed by Islamic extremists

share

Source:

Associated Press

Somali survivors described harrowing scenes of the night-long siege of a popular Mogadishu restaurant by al-Shabab Islamic extremists that was ended by security forces today. 

Somali men carry away the body of a civilian who was killed in a militant attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia.

omali men carry away the body of a civilian who was killed in a militant attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Source: Associated Press

At least 17 people, including foreigners, were dead, police and an ambulance driver said.

Survivors of the attack were led by soldiers from the Pizza House restaurant building.

The bodies of five girls thought to have been killed by the militants were found in the restaurant, said police.

Inside the building, the body of a Syrian man who worked as a chef at restaurant lay near the rubble of a blood-spattered and bullet-marked wall. 

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility as the restaurant was under siege.

Soldiers surrounded the restaurant building and used guns mounted on the backs of vehicles to neutralize the militants.

Troops entered the ground floor while the insurgent snipers held positions upstairs.

All five attackers were killed and after dawn the soldiers secured the building, said senior Somali police office Captain Mohamed Hussein.

The troops' efforts to take control of the Pizza House restaurant were slowed by the darkness of night, forcing them to wait until morning, said Hussein.

Survivors recounted harrowing stories of hiding under tables, as armed attackers continued firing in the restaurant and hunted for patrons. Attackers moved from room to room, looking for people, said a survivor.

The attack began yesterday when a car bomb exploded at the gate to the restaurant and then gunmen posing as military forces stormed into the establishment.

The roofs were blown off the restaurant and nearby buildings from the powerful blasts.


Related

Africa

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:26
1
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Teen says Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex, mum wants Tongan government to act

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:35
3
All Blacks coach Hansen believes Gatland is calling for more reinforcements from the UK to cover his growing Lions injury list.

Watch: 'He didn't pick enough of them I suggest' - Steve Hansen cracks a funny about Warren Gatland not selecting enough Kiwi players

01:11
4
Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson says it's not yet confirmed the body is that of Kim Richmond who's been missing nearly a year.

Renewed lake search leads to missing mum Kim Richmond's car and a body inside

01:00
5
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Teen says Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex, mum wants Tongan government to act

The men were sent back to Tonga in disgrace earlier this year.

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

One kitten is dead and the SPCA want to find out who did this.


01:00
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

Rania Ibrham began live streaming on Facebook as the fire raged yesterday. She is still missing.

00:40
Ngai Te Rangi has set out this morning to block a container shipping lane in Tauranga Harbour.

Watch: Treaty settlement protesters set out to block Tauranga shipping lane

Ngai Te Rangi has taken issue with an upcoming settlement.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ