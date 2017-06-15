Harrowing night-long siege in popular Mogadishu restaurant sees 17 killed by Islamic extremists

Somali survivors described harrowing scenes of the night-long siege of a popular Mogadishu restaurant by al-Shabab Islamic extremists that was ended by security forces today.

omali men carry away the body of a civilian who was killed in a militant attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. Source: Associated Press

At least 17 people, including foreigners, were dead, police and an ambulance driver said.

Survivors of the attack were led by soldiers from the Pizza House restaurant building.

The bodies of five girls thought to have been killed by the militants were found in the restaurant, said police.

Inside the building, the body of a Syrian man who worked as a chef at restaurant lay near the rubble of a blood-spattered and bullet-marked wall.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility as the restaurant was under siege.

Soldiers surrounded the restaurant building and used guns mounted on the backs of vehicles to neutralize the militants.

Troops entered the ground floor while the insurgent snipers held positions upstairs.

All five attackers were killed and after dawn the soldiers secured the building, said senior Somali police office Captain Mohamed Hussein.

The troops' efforts to take control of the Pizza House restaurant were slowed by the darkness of night, forcing them to wait until morning, said Hussein.

Survivors recounted harrowing stories of hiding under tables, as armed attackers continued firing in the restaurant and hunted for patrons. Attackers moved from room to room, looking for people, said a survivor.

The attack began yesterday when a car bomb exploded at the gate to the restaurant and then gunmen posing as military forces stormed into the establishment.



The roofs were blown off the restaurant and nearby buildings from the powerful blasts.