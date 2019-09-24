Harrison Ford praises 'capable' young protestors at UN - 'they are a moral army'

During a high level meeting at the United Nations today, world leaders were joined by American actor and environmentalist Harrison Ford to discuss rainforest protection and conservation.

The meeting, organised by France, comes amid a global cry to raise awareness of climate change while fires rage throughout millions of acres of the Amazonian rainforest.

Ford, who was speaking on behalf of Conservation International which pledged NZ$31.7 million in funding to the cause, reminded the audience that this has been a crisis for quite some time.

"Almost 30 years ago, Sting held a concert to save the Amazon right here in New York and we are still talking about it.

"The world's largest rainforest, the Amazon, is crucial to any climate change solution for its capacity to sequester carbon, for its biodiversity, for its fresh water. For the air we breathe, for our morality, and it is on fire," Ford continued.

"We need to restore what we have lost and we need to defund the mechanisms, the perverse tax subsidies, the lending policies and the institutional investments that fuel deforestation."

Despite having a serious demeanour during his talks, Ford had the meeting room laughing when he lost his place at one point while reading his speech.

"My goodness, I am so sorry, in the movies we get to do it over," he joked.

Around the world, young protestors have taken to the streets demanding world leaders address climate change. Ford called them "capable" and "a moral army".

"There is a new force of nature at hand, stirring all over the world. They are the young people whom frankly, we have failed.

"Who are angry, who are organised, who are capable of making a difference, they are a moral army. And the most important thing that we can do for them is to get the hell out of their way."