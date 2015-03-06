 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport in yet another aviation close call

share

Source:

Associated Press

Actor Harrison Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport, NBC-TV reported today.

Harrison Ford ‘battered but ok’ after plane crash

Source: 1 NEWS

Ford, 74, was told to land his single-engine plane on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County yesterday, but he mistakenly landed it on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby, NBC reports.

"Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" Ford is heard asking air traffic controllers in a recording, NBC reported.

American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew, departed safely for Dallas a few minutes later.

Dr Sanjay Khurana was playing golf when he saw Ford's plane fall from the sky.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ford's publicist, Ina Treciokas, declined comment today.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor couldn't confirm that Ford was piloting the Aviat Husky that overflew the Boeing 737, but he said the pilot received and had read back the proper landing instructions.

The FAA is investigating, Mr Gregor said.

Ford collects vintage planes and has a long and good record as an aviator. But he has had several close calls.

In March 2015, Ford suffered a broken arm and a gashed forehead when his World War II-era trainer crashed on a Los Angeles golf course when it lost power shortly after takeoff.

In 1999, Ford crash-landed his helicopter during a training flight in which he and an instructor were practicing auto rotations in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles. Ford and the instructor were unhurt.

Ford was flying a Beechcraft Bonanza in 2000 when wind shear forced him to make an emergency landing at Lincoln Municipal Airport in Nebraska.

Ford and his passenger were uninjured when the plane clipped the runway, but its wing tips were damaged, officials said.

Related

North America

00:25
The 73-year-old actor will be making the fifth instalment in the adventure movie series.

Harrison Ford grabs the whip once more for Indiana Jones

New Indiana Jones movie coming - and Harrison Ford is set to star
00:45
Just imagine Han Solo suddenly appearing on your screen.

Star Wars fans' Skype calls crashed by Harrison Ford
00:53

Harrison Ford reveals 'retrograde amnesia' after plane crash

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:20
1
Glory was found in a Hamilton car yard where she spent a cold night alone.

Video: Glory's dad didn't know five-year-old daughter was in car when he left her overnight at Hamilton car yard

2
A map from power provider Orion showing the areas affected by a power cut in Christchurch as of 2.15pm on February 15.

Much of Christchurch without power for half an hour due to Port Hills fire

00:57
3

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

00:47
4
Helicopters are still battling a fire which caused 40 residents to be evacuated last night.

Christchurch fires: Staff at Adventure Park evacuated as blaze moves 'very quickly' towards buildings


5
Steve Askin.

War hero chopper pilot remembered as 'jovial, hard case' personality by industry colleague

02:14
Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year and more will be introduced in April as the UK tries to reduce soaring immigration numbers.

Just let them come: British MPs sign letter to their government to allow Kiwis in on long-term visas

Visas were tightened for Kiwis last year, and more will be introduced in April.

00:57

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

Kai, 8, serenaded Ellen with Thinking Out Loud without noticing Sheeran plonked next to him.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

00:56
The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

Mike Hosking: You can't just go round testing millions of foreign drivers

The Seven Sharp host rips into one of the day's big talking points - a petition calling for foreign drivers to take a driving test.

00:54
Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ