TODAY |

Harris says Breonna Taylor didn't get justice, while Pence only extends sympathy to family

Source:  Associated Press

Democrat vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris says she doesn’t believe justice has been done in the case of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a police drug raid that went bad.

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris during the vice presidential debate. Source: Associated Press

Taylor was shot multiple times in March after being roused from sleep by police at her door. A grand jury did not charge any officers for their role in Taylor’s death.

Addressing criminal justice reform at today’s vice presidential debate, Harris says a Joe Biden administration would ban chokeholds and require a national registry for police officers who break the law.

She says George Floyd would be alive if such a ban existed.

Vice President Mike Pence was also asked if justice was done in the Taylor case.

He says Taylor’s family “has our sympathies, but I trust our justice system, a grand jury that reviews the evidence.”

Pence also says there is no excuse for what happened to Floyd, who was killed after police pressed on his neck with a knee for several minutes. He says, “Justice will be served.”

But he says there is no excuse for the rioting and looting that followed Floyd’s death.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:53
Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - and one 'historic' case
2
Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police
3
Entertainment group secures 29 border exemptions for international acts to perform in NZ
4
Ardern acknowledges Labour asks supporters to show up for campaign walkabouts
5
Watch: Drone footage captures lucky pro surfer's insanely close shark encounter in Australia
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:53

'I call that a cure' - Trump wants his experimental Covid-19 treatment free for Americans
06:46

Pacific Update: Colour and competition as Cook Islands National Games kick-off

ISIS 'Beatles' charged in US over hostages' deaths in Syria
00:23

Ex-cop charged with murdering Black man George Floyd freed on bail