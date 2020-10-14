Harold the wombat survives after being shot 26 times in Australia

A wombat has survived after being shot and is being cared for by vets in South Australia's south-east.

Harold the wombat is recovering after being shot 26 times. Source: Facebook / Wombat Awareness Association

The animal was found in distress on the side of a road yesterday and x-rays later revealed it had 26 pellets in its body.

The male wombat was also suffering from dehydration and heat exhaustion.

The Wombat Awareness Organisation says 'Harold' is now on fluids, antibiotics and pain relief.

"He is becoming more responsive but has a long way to go," the group said in a Facebook post.

The next 48 hours will be crucial for the wombat.

"He is far from being out of the woods but he showed enthusiasm for his food today," the group said.